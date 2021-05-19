Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,240,560.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
