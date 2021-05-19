Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,240,560.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

