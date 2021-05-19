BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.