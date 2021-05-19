BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Boosted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,654 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

BHP stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

