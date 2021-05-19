Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Biogen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

