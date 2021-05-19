Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $3.37. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 166,471 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.47.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
