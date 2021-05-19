Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $3.37. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 166,471 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 243.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

