BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.30.

BNTX stock opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. BioNTech has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $213.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioNTech by 47.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioNTech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

