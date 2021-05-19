BitCoal Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. BitCoal has a market cap of $38,387.54 and $122.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.65 or 0.00679880 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 181.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

