Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Invests $18.89 Million in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,020,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,000. Banco Bradesco accounts for 0.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,396.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,211,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

