Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BSM opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

