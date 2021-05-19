BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $559,738.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030598 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,668,465 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.