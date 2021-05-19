BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 4.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $17.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $822.93. 2,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,359. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.83 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $815.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

