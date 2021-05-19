BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $840.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $498.83 and a one year high of $880.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $815.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

