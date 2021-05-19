BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.50

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRSC stock opened at GBX 1,902 ($24.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,944 ($25.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,869.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,688.23. The firm has a market cap of £928.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.16.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

