Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
