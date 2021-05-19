Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $325,815.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00007177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $325,815.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.86 or 0.01469064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00118507 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 644,337 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

