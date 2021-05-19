Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $328,388.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $328,388.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01228209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.38 or 0.10285664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103935 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,501,938 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

