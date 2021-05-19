Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:BE opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,559. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

