Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,515,181 shares of company stock worth $39,260,922. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

