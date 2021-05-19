Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CFO Purchases $95,000.00 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BVH opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $461.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

