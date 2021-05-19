BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $393,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

