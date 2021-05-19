Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$42.25

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 4,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

