Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.32.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$40.03.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

