Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$42.25 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.39. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$40.03.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

