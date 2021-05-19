BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $738,267.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00055150 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

