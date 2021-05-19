boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:BOO traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 322.30 ($4.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.02. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.38.

In related news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

