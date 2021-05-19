BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,387,740 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 3.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of BorgWarner worth $114,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders have sold a total of 95,033 shares of company stock worth $4,910,885 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

