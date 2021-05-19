Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$225.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$250.00. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$248.73.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE:BYD opened at C$205.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$221.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.46. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.