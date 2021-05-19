Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$248.73.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$205.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.