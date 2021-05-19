Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $286.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

