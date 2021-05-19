BrainsWay (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.39.
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.
