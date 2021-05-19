Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,468.82.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,510.87 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,469.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,266.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.