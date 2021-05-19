Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.09. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.