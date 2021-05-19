Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.09. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.