Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $2,276,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 198,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,105,483. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

