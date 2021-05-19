Britvic’s (BTVCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 78,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271. Britvic has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

