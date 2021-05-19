Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

