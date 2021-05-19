Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.97). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($5.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($4.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.