Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.81. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,735. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

