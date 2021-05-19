Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $202.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.19.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

