Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 66,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,800. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $792.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

