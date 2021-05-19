Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report sales of $463.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $41.36 on Friday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

