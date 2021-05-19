Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.83. Starbucks reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.