Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.96 million to $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.