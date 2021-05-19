Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.96 million to $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

