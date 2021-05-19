Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $52.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.27 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV stock remained flat at $$14.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

