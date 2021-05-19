Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

