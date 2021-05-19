Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.68. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLH opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

