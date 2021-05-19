Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832 in the last ninety days. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 72,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.86, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

