Brokerages Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLYC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

