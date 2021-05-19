Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $8,902,000. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 250.0% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 28.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 70.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.75. 39,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $352.07 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.28.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

