Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,216 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

