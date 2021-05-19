Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $55.83

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

